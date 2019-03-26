Spring showers to be followed by sunshine, mild temperatures

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Spring showers roll through from time to time but the overall forecast calls for more dry periods than wet ones this week.

Passing showers should wrap up early Tuesday, and most of the day will be dry and mostly sunny for the metro. The foothills/mountains will stay wet.

Wednesday looks mostly sunny and pleasant. Wednesday night has some passing showers but most of the rain stays south of Seattle.

This time of year, some of these rain bands can produce a clap of thunder and/or hail.

Thursday and Friday look pretty nice with highs near 62. The weekend should be mostly dry with some sun and highs near 63.