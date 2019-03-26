Semi-truck crash blocking lanes on I-5 in Tacoma

Posted 4:51 AM, March 26, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23AM, March 26, 2019

TACOMA -- A jackknifed semi-truck has shut down I-5 at SR 16 early Tuesday morning.

According to troopers, the semi was traveling south when the driver lost control on the wet roadway. No other vehicles were involved and there are no injuries.

Crews are working on cleaning up a diesel spill that is approximately 50 gallons. Traffic is being diverted to the collector-distributor lanes in both directions.

There has been a handful of serious crashes in this location over the last several months.

In February, the Washington State Patrol conducted a safety emphasis patrol in and around I-5 and SR 16 interchange. The emphasis was in response of the high profile collisions that happened in the ongoing construction zone.

