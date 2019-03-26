× Oklahoma to announce settlement in opioids case

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma’s attorney general has called a press conference to announce a settlement with one drug company in the state’s lawsuit against the nation’s leading manufacturers of opioid pain medications.

Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office said in a statement that a Tuesday afternoon news conference will include the “announcement of a settlement agreement with Purdue Pharma.”

A spokesman for the attorney general confirmed that a settlement would be announced, but he declined further comment.

Oklahoma sued 13 opioid manufacturers in 2017, alleging they fraudulently engaged in marketing campaigns that led to thousands of overdose addictions and deaths.

Purdue Pharma has said it made billions of dollars selling the prescription painkiller OxyContin but it’s now considering bankruptcy among its legal options, potentially upending hundreds of lawsuits, including Oklahoma’s.

An attorney for Purdue did not return a call seeking comment.

Washington is among several states suing opioid manufacturers like Purdue Pharma, saying the companies made billions of dollars while ignoring signs of a growing crisis fueled by addiction to the drugs.