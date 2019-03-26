× Officials: Suspect turns self in after deadly Spanaway shooting

SPANAWAY, Wash. — Authorities say a man has turned himself in after a deadly shooting Tuesday in Spanaway.

It happened in the 1800 block of Military Road S.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the suspect drove to Joint Base Lewis-McChord after the shooting and turned himself in to military police. He was being taken into custody by the sheriff’s office at the gate, officials said.

Authorities are still investigating the shooting. No other information has been released.

