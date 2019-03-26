Memorial set for Kittitas County Deputy Ryan Thompson

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- Kittitas County is preparing to say goodbye to a sheriff's deputy who was killed in the line of duty.

On Thursday, a memorial service will be held for Deputy Ryan Thompson, who was shot and killed March 19 following a vehicle pursuit that ended in Kittitas.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Nicholson Pavilion, 715 E. Dean Nicholson Blvd., on Central Washington University's campus in Ellensburg.

Thompson was married and the father of three children.

Kittitas Officer Benito Chavez was also wounded in the shooting. He told Q13 News that he credits Thompson with saving him that night.

"What he did that night was incredible," he said.

Chavez says his leg is still severely damaged and he'll have to learn to walk again.

Authorities say the man who shot the two officers, Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, died after the shootout.

Q13 News will carry the memorial service for Deputy Thompson live. Our coverage will begin at 1 p.m. Thursday.

