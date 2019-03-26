Iconic UW cherry blossoms expected to fully bloom this weekend!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- It's a sign of spring in Puget Sound -- the iconic cherry blossoms on the University of Washington campus are almost at full bloom!

The school arborist says right now, the 29 large cherry trees in the Quad are blooming at 25 percent. That means this weekend will be prime time for viewing the blossoms -- but expect big crowds. Every year the full bloom brings out hundreds of visitors to the campus, especially if the sun is out.

A @uwcherryblossom update: The @UW arborist Sara Shores says we are blooming at 25%! This weekend will be prime viewing time for the blossoms in the Quad. We'll post regular updates to this story: https://t.co/R8xRgIC7XT pic.twitter.com/SU6wNnVEDq — UW News (@uwnews) March 25, 2019

The unseasonably cooler temperatures the past couple weeks and the snow storms in February pushed back the date of the full bloom this year.

Last year, the trees were at full bloom around mid-March.

Happy #FirstDayOfSpring! My friends and neighbors (the plum trees) have arrived just in time for the #SpringEquinox. I, of course, will be fashionably late. pic.twitter.com/ret5Hw1uva — UW Cherry Blossoms (@uwcherryblossom) March 20, 2019

The iconic cherry trees are about 86 years old and healthy, according to the school arborist. The school's website says the trees were originally planted on arboretum land near Montlake Boulevard where Highway 520 passes through. They were moved to campus in 1962 when the highway's construction required the trees to be relocated.

If you can't get to the Quad in person, you can watch the live stream here.