Doug Baldwin to undergo sports hernia surgery, Carroll says

PHOENIX — You read that right. Yet another surgery for Seahawks receiver Doug Baldwin this offseason.

Head coach Pete Carroll revealed the news at the NFL Annual Meetings on Tuesday in Phoenix, Seahawks.com reported.

Baldwin was already recovering from shoulder and knee surgeries after the 2018 season. Now the Pro Bowl receiver will undergo surgery to repair a sports hernia.

“But it’s been a challenging offseason for him. He’s had a lot of stuff he’s been working on,” Carroll said. “This latest one is going to take some time again. Whatever he has to do, we’re going to follow, support and believe in it. If anybody can do it, he can get it done.”

Baldwin has two years remaining on his 4-year contract.