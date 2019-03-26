Cougar attacks, kills dog along beach in Mason County

HOODSPORT, Wash. — A cougar attacked and killed a dog while the dog’s owner was walking it along a beach, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the attack happened Monday afternoon on a beach north of Hoodsport.

The cougar reportedly attacked and ate the dog.

Officials from the Department of Fish and Wildlife helped deputies respond to the attack. Wildlife officials ended up killing the cougar, the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities have not released any additional information about the attack. Check back for updates.

