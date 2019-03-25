Sloths, otters, kangaroos and more living together in Tacoma petting zoo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. - Debbie Dolittle's is a year round, indoor, petting zoo that offers the community a chance to get their hands on animals they'd otherwise never get the opportunity to meet. They specialize in baby and miniature pets, farm animals and exotics, too. From kangaroo and tortoises to otters and capybara, Debbie Dolittle's is home to a wide variety of animals.

Open seven days a week from 11a - 6p, the indoor petting zoo always welcomes the public to visit. Per their website, the business is licensed and inspected by the USDA and their animals get regular veterinary care and inspection. The staff is always happy to share their knowledge with guests of all ages.

Encounter these animals in a variety of ways including daily visits, birthday parties, and field trips from preschoolers to senior citizens. Adoptable animals are also homed until potential adopters can be approved and well prepared for their new pet.

For more information on Debbie Dolittle's Indoor Petting Zoo including admission prices and options for private otter and sloth encounters, visit their website.

