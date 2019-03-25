Seattle wheelchair basketball team headed to national tournament

SEATTLE — This week, a local wheelchair basketball team is headed to Chicago for a national tournament.

The team, which is ranked fifth in the nation out of more than 120 youth-level teams, is led by Luke Robinson, a high school senior and team captain who’s been accepted to Auburn University on a basketball scholarship.

Seattle Adaptive Sports is a 100 percent volunteer-run organization that relies on donations and grants. The group is trying to raise the thousands of dollars it will cost to travel to Chicago to compete. Click here for more information on the league and how you can help.

Q13 Photojournalist Steve Fedoriska shows us one family’s connection to the sport: