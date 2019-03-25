Investigation under way after person found shot dead in vehicle on SR-520

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police and Washington State Patrol are investigating after a person was found shot dead inside a vehicle along SR-520 Eastbound Monday morning.

According to WSP, troopers responded about 5 a.m. to reports of a woman running through traffic on SR-520. It's unclear exactly where she was when troopers found her.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the woman told police there was a shooting victim in a car on 520. Troopers found a man shot dead inside the vehicle. The man was sitting in the driver's seat.

The case is being treated as a homicide. Troopers said they aren't sure whether the gunshot wound was self-inflicted. Johnson said he believes the woman was in the vehicle with the man at some point before the shooting.

Police did not have any additional information as of 7:50 a.m. Monday. The right lane of 520 East remained blocked while officers investigated Monday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.