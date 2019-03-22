The Center for Wooden Boats welcomes the community to its new home

SEATTLE — It’s been operating for more than four decades out of a tiny boathouse on the shores of South Lake Union and now, The Center for Wooden Boats moves to their new, 9,200 square foot facility. The public is welcome to help celebrate the grand opening of the Wagner Education Center this weekend and partake in an array of festivities including:

Free boat rides: volunteer skippers will take passengers out on Lake Union on spirit boats, steamboats, electric boats, schooners, ketches, yawls, and other historic yachts

Sign a Sail: guests can help make history by signing a commemorative sail which will then be kept on display at CWB

Classic Yacht Exposition: a collection of classic wooden yachts – many built on Lake Union – will be on display and open to tour

Canoe Carving Demonstration: Saaduuts Robert Peele, canoe carver and member of the Haida tribe, will be carving a traditional canoe all weekend long

Toy Boat Building and Model Boat Building for kids ages 3-9

Paddle Decorating for kids ages 3-9

Scavenger Hunt: everyone in the family can explore CWB, collect stamps and be eligible for a prize

Try a Tool: visitors can try their hand at using traditional hand tools to experience cutting a dovetail, carving a mortise, planing, or even pounding some nails, and learning about the skills involved in wooden boat restoration

Ribbon cutting begins promptly on Saturday morning at 10am followed by complimentary activities until 5pm. The Center for Wooden Boats will continue the celebration on Sunday from 10am – 5pm.

