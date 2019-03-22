‘One wrong move, I’ll kill you’; Help ID threatening armed robber who targeted same store, clerk twice

WANTED IN DES MOINES —

A rough couple days for a convenience store clerk in Des Moines who courageously came back to work two days after an armed robber threatened his life — only to be targeted again – by the same suspect.

Des Moines Police need your help to identify him.

In the surveillance video below, you can listen to his voice and the life-threatening demands he makes of the clerk to see if you recognize him. The suspect also does something you almost never see: He slowly and meticulously grabs almost all of the change, even picking up coins one-by-one from atop the register and one from the ground. After taking his sweet time to steal all the money from the register, he finally takes off.

This was early in the morning of Friday March 1st at the Chevron on Pacific Highway S. and S. 240th St. in Des Moines. Two days later, the same suspect returned for round two with the same clerk – but got a much different decision. "In the second incident, I don't know if it's because he's lost his ability to be threatening, because his voice is somewhat muffled and the cashier doesn't understand what he's saying, but he's not able to get his message across," said Des Moines Police Sgt. Dave Mohr. "He, again, forces the clerk into the corner, behind the counter and his not successful in getting the clerk to open the till. The clerk doesn't seem to understand what he's trying to say, the robbery suspect leaves without any money. The thought of having somebody come to one of our businesses not once, but twice repeatedly to rob that, we want to make sure that we get this person in custody and try to hold him accountable for his actions."

In the first robbery, detectives say he wore a red Polo hat with the bear emblem on it, teal Saucony shoes that almost seem like he just bought them and an Adidas jogging outfit.

If you recognize this guy, or know anything at all that can help Des Moines Police identify him, download the P3 Tips App on your smart phone for free to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It's anonymous -- you never give your name -- and you'll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.