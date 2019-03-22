Monica Mendoza: Wanted fraud suspect accused of doctoring paychecks, stealing from boss

WANTED IN YAKIMA —

Think twice about having Monica Mendoza work for you.

She’s wanted for four counts of forgery, where Yakima Police say she altered paychecks she got from her job in October — changing the dollar amounts to steal more than $1,600 from her boss’ business.

Yakima Police say she has a history of stealing from people who trust her.

Detectives have not been able to find her since a warrant was issued for her arrest late last month.

She’s 36 years old, 5’2” and weighs 125 pounds.

If you know where she is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers, or call the hot line anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and a cash reward of up to $1,000 is yours if your tip helps lead to her arrest.