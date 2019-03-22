Memorial service announced for fallen Kittitas Co. deputy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELLENSBURG, Wash. -- The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says a memorial service is planned next week for fallen Deputy Ryan Thompson.

The service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 28 at the Nicholson Pavilion, 715 E. Dean Nicholson Blvd., on Central Washington University's campus in Ellensburg.

Thompson, 42, was shot and killed Tuesday night following a vehicle pursuit that started in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County and ended in the town of Kittitas after a nine-mile pursuit.

Thompson was with the sheriff's office for 14 years. He was married with three children.

Kittitas police officer Benito Chavez was also shot and injured after the pursuit ended. He was airlifted to Harborview hospital after the incident and is recovering from a gunshot that fractured his femur.

Authorities say the man who shot the two officers, Juan Manuel Flores Del Toro, died after the shootout.