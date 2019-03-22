Juan Avila: Wanted felon accused of attacking estranged wife while her children watched

WANTED IN GRANGER —

An ‘armed and dangerous’ fugitive with a history of violence towards women and law enforcement has rattled the small, tight-knit town of Granger in Yakima County.

Convicted felon, Juan Avila, is wanted there for burglary and assault — accused of attacking his estranged wife in January. Officers say it was a home invasion where Avila kicked down her door — and his wife wasn’t the only victim inside. “Unfortunately, her children were there and they had to watch in horror as their mom was being assaulted by Mr. Avila. When the officers got there they calmed them down and tried to let them know that it was going to be okay, that they were going to be safe, now that the officers were there,” said Granger Police Chief Steve Araguz. “Avila coming into the city and doing that obviously scares the residents in that area, but also it puts quite a bit of an alarm to the community, because we’re a community of only 4,000.”

Avila is also wanted in Yakima for skipping court on separate domestic violence charges.

He’s 39 years old, 5’5”, 150 pounds and Granger Police say he has a Washington state ID card with the fake name ‘Yfrain Alcala-Lopez’ on it.

He got away after the attack on January 10th and hasn’t been seen since.

If you know where he’s hiding, or have any information at all that can help find him, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers – you can download it for free – or you can also call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to his arrest.