Joshua Giles: Jeans, gait help detectives ID wanted serial robbery suspect

WANTED IN THURSTON COUNTY —

Police in Olympia and Shelton are asking for your help to find this suspect who detectives believe is involved in at least six armed robberies so far.

Joshua Giles has a warrant for his arrest in Thurston County and is considered ‘armed and dangerous.’

Surveillance video from an AM/PM on the west side of Olympia last month shows one of the armed robberies that Olympia detectives say Joshua Giles is accused of committing. Here, he demanded cash and scratch lottery tickets and you can see he has a gun in his hand.

And, pay particular attention to what he’s wearing. His jeans have a number of clear cuts in them, detectives say it’s the same pair you see on another robbery suspect at Eagan’s Westside Drive-In. He didn’t show a gun in that robbery, but detectives say he does have something over his hand suggesting there is one. Here, he ordered the employee to get on the ground until he’s gone.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Then, looking at video from the Little Creek Casino Resort in Shelton, again, the same distressed jeans -- and that's not all – Olympia Police detectives say you can see how he struts into the casino, it's the same as the walk you can see on one of the robbery incidents. Even though his face is covered, the pants are still visible.

Detectives say Giles has also been seen driving a box truck at two of the robberies, including one in Shelton, where detectives say surveillance video shows him sprinting back to his getaway ride after the heist at Eagan’s. Detectives say the truck has not been found and Giles may have taken off to Arizona.

He’s said to have very few teeth, so that may help you spot him if he's not still wearing those ripped jeans.

If you know where he is, you can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers. Call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App on your cell phone.