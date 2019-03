Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The sunshine continues, but expect our beautiful blues skies to add some clouds into the mix later Friday afternoon and evening.

A weak front moving into the area from the Southwest may deliver a chance of a showers and maybe an isolated T-storm at the coast or Southwest interior. As the front passes expect the breeze to kick up a little bit too, but nothing major. Some of us won't even get a sprinkle. Any showers that develop will fade out pretty quickly with this one.

Saturday looks mainly dry with showers decreasing by the evening.

Sunday looks mostly sunny.

Another front arrives Monday midday from the Southwest, delivering another chance of showers. Tuesday we could see a few showers linger, but the trend through Thursday (M's opening day at home vs Red Sox) mainly looks dry.