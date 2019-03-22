Bus traveling to Canada crashes into Subaru on I-90, killing one and injuring another

A bus traveling from Minnesota to Vancouver, B.C., struck a Subaru car on I-90 West early Friday morning, killing the driver of the Subaru and injuring a passenger in the car.

The crash happened just after 5:30 a.m. Friday on I-90 West near SR-18.

The bus driver was the only person on the bus when it struck the Subaru. The Subaru driver died at the scene. A female passenger in the Subaru was taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Troopers say the bus driver is cooperating.

