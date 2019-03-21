× Shoplifting suspect hit and killed by car after police use Taser

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Police in Mount Vernon are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a car, after officers deployed a Taser on him and he fell to the ground.

It happened Wednesday around 8:20 p.m. Police say the man was seen shoplifting from the Walmart on Freeway Drive. They say when they approached the man, he tried to run away.

During the chase, an officer deployed the Taser and the man fell to the ground. That’s when he was struck by a vehicle traveling southbound on Freeway Drive.

The man died at the scene.

Multiple agencies are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as we get more information.