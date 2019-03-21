× Report: Ichiro to announce retirement following game in Japan

TOKYO, JAPAN — Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki will announce his retirement following Thursday’s game in Japan.

MLB.com confirms that the 45-year-old outfielder will call it quits after playing in the team’s first two games of the 2019 season. It was first reported by Kyodo News.

Ichiro went 0-for-1 with a walk in Wednesday’s 9-7 victory against the Oakland A’s to open the season. He became the second oldest position player ever to start a season opener.

Ichiro has 4,367 hits over his career in Nippon Professional Baseball and the MLB. He is a 10-time All-Star and Gold Glove winner.

In 2004 he set the record for hits in a single season with 262.

On Wednesday, Ichiro started his 19th season in the majors where he played for Seattle, New York Yankees and the Miami Marlins.