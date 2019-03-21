Man who drowned 6-year-old nephew gets 18 years in prison

Dayvid Pakko

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man who drowned his 6-year-old nephew north of Seattle has been sentenced to more than 18 years in prison.

The Daily Herald reports Snohomish County Superior Court Judge Linda Krese said Wednesday that 21-year-old Andrew Henckel knew what he was doing when he killed Dayvid Pakko.

Henckel had been visiting from Kerrville, Texas and was staying at his sister’s home in Lynnwood Oct. 16, 2017 when he was left alone with Pakko.

Court documents say Henckel drowned Pakko in a tub, wrapped his body in a blanket, placed him in a box and threw it in a dumpster. Hundreds of people participated in a search for the child before his body was found.

Defense attorney Michele Shaw argued that Henckel’s autism played a role in his decision-making.

Henckel pleaded guilty in December to second-degree murder as part of a plea deal.

