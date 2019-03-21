Crime Stoppers reward offered for tips on ‘Flat Tire Scam’ robbery suspects who injured woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BALLARD -- Seattle Police Robbery detectives are asking for the public's help to find three suspects in a tire repair scam robbery who were driving a 4-door gold or champagne 2000 Honda Accord with a sunroof and WA license BCD3483 .

Police say they followed a woman's car into the parking lot of the Mud Bay store at 5314 15th Ave NW on February 20th when they noticed she was driving with a spare tire.

The victim told police that one suspect approached her and said his name was 'Barry Jenkin'. He claimed that he was a contract employee for a nearby tire repair business and could fix her flat for $80. Police say they have identified him as 40-year-old Archie Marks. The victim agreed to the price and gave the first suspect $80 cash.

Surveillance video shows a second suspect get out of the car and remove the victim's flat tire from her trunk then roll it over to their vehicle. The second suspect then rolled her tire back over by her car and returned to the Accord. The first suspect walked back over to the Honda and climbed inside the front passenger seat.

The victim became suspicious and walked over and opened the back door to speak with the suspects. She told police there was a woman in the back seat who detectives say has been identified as 33-year-old Pamela Miller. When the victim tried to get them to give her money back, the car started pulling away as she was screaming, 'Police'. She told officers that Miller punched her several times in the face breaking her glasses. The victim was then dragged about 15 to 20 feet before she let go and fell from the car into the parking lot. She suffered a black eye as well as scrapes and bruises. Police say it is a good reminder to beware of scam artists who approach people in parking lots to change tires or fix dents. "There's no credentials, there's no uniform or anything like that and they insist on cash, that' s a red flag to you. Do not give them cash. Do not give them your business. Say 'No, I'd rather not.' Walk away while you can," said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner.