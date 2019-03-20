Temperatures to cool down after record March highs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE- That was an epic four-day warm stretch with many records shattered by 10 or more degrees! Today tied the hottest March day EVER at 79 degrees, which was set yesterday at 79 degrees!

Thursday starts out with a record high minimum, but the day will be much cooler than it has been. Thursday afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a high near 65 degrees, still above normal but about a 13 degree drop from today.

Friday will be cloudy and cool with a few showers, but the rain won’t add up to much. It will be breezy Friday evening.

Saturday will be breezy with passing showers. Sunday looks pretty nice with sunshine and highs back above 62 degrees. Welcome Spring 2019.