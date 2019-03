Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- Some students in Snohomish County could be our region's future doctors.

On Tuesday, they got a head start in the medical field.

Students at Cedarcrest Middle School in Marysville participated in the Kids in Medicine Program as part of their nutrition and fitness class.

They got the chance to dissect a pig heart, which is very similar to a human heart.

The goal of the exercise is to reinforce the importance of cardiac health and to introduce some new career options.