Mariners win season opener in Tokyo; crowd goes wild for Ichiro

TOKYO — There were lots of cheers in the stands of the Tokyo Dome for the Mariners’ season opener, but the loudest rallies were for Ichiro Suzuki, the M’s outfielder known as “the Elvis of Japan.”

The Mariners and the Oakland Athletics kicked off the 2019 MLB season in Tokyo while most of us were still asleep.

It’s the earliest season opener ever, and it happened on the last day of winter.

At 45 years old, Ichiro became the second oldest position player to start on opening day, and the fans couldn’t get enough.

He went hitless in two at-bats with a walk, but the Mariners offense exploded in the third with a grand slam from Domingo Santana.

That put the M’s up 5-2, and the bats continued.

In the top of the fifth, Ryon Healy doubled to left, scoring Edwin Encarnacion. Tim Beckham kept it going with a two-run shot that gave the Mariners a 9-4 lead.

They held on to win the opener 9-7.

The Mariners will play one more game against the A’s in Tokyo before returning to Seattle for their home opener against the Boston Red Sox March 28. Opening day at T-Mobile Park will feature performances by Macklemore, Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready, as well as other activities. Click here for more info.