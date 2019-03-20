× Man with history of assaulting strangers tried to throw woman off I-5 overpass, police say

SEATTLE — A 34-year-old man is in jail after allegedly trying to throw a woman he didn’t know off an Interstate 5 overpass in Seattle.

Jonathan James Wilson is in King County Jail on charges of first-degree assault, according to the King County Superior Court.

Wilson was walking on the Madison Street overpass of I-5 about 9 a.m. March 11 when he was passed by a woman on her way to work. Wilson shoved the woman against the overpass railing, police said, and started to push her over the edge.

Wilson allegedly yelled, “Do you want to go over the edge?” The woman held onto the railing with both hands as Wilson attempted to lift her over.

The overpass is a 40-foot drop onto traffic.

A passerby noticed the scuffle and pushed Wilson away. Police were called and he was arrested a short time later.

According to court records, Wilson has been arrested four times since September for assaulting strangers. He has allegedly punched women on the street and pepper sprayed a woman as she exited a metro bus. He has allegedly told police, “I deck (women) because King County girls won’t do me.”

All the previous assault charges were dismissed due to “mental health concerns” with Wilson, according to court documents.

Wilson is 6’3″ and weighs about 270 pounds, records show.

He is in jail in lieu of $400,000 bail.