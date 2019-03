× Healthy Living: Loneliness and depression common among aging adults

In ‘Healthy Living’ this month, Q13 is focusing on the challenges facing adults as they age. For many people the changes that come with getting older can leave a negative impact on their emotional well-being and physical health.

Dr. Jim Polo , the Behavioral Health Medical Director for Regence stopped by the Q13 news studio to talk to Marni Hughes about this common concern, and offered advice to help people cope.