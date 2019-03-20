Police: AMBER Alert cancelled, missing Idaho girl found safe

Update:

NAMPA, Idaho — Police say an AMBER Alert for a missing Idaho girl has been cancelled and the girl has been found safe.

Oregon State Police said Wednesday afternoon on Twitter that Alissa Helmandollar was found safe. She was reported missing and an AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday after she went missing from Nampa, Idaho.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Johnna Batiste said Alissa’s mother, Brooke Helmandollar, was in custody. At the time the alert was issued officials said the two may have been heading to Portland.

🚨SUSPECT IN CUSTODY! Alert Cancelled. https://t.co/amqg4gogc9 — Trooper Johnna Batiste (@wspd1pio) March 20, 2019

Original story:

NAMPA, Idaho. — An AMBER Alert was issued Wednesday for a 10-year-old girl from Idaho.

Idaho State Police say Alissa Helmandollar was last seen Tuesday at a Nampa, Idaho, hotel with her mother, 41-year-old Brooke Helmandollar. They are believed to have left the area either Tuesday night or Wednesday morning, and officials say the two may be heading to Portland, Ore.

Officials say in a release that Alissa may be in danger “due to Brooke’s recent threatening behavior” toward her.

Alissa is described by police as 4 feet 10 inches tall and 80 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. Brooke is described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 118 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

They may be traveling in a silver 2018 Nissan Sentra with Idaho plate 1A909DF, police said. The vehicle was rented through Enterprise, officials said.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Nampa Police Department at 208-465-2206.