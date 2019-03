Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. -- A three-alarm brush fire in White Center left three firefighters injured and several nearby apartment units damaged Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened in a field in the 10700 block of 14th Avenue SW, near Mount View Elementary School.

Melted siding from the heat of fire on one apartment. No one inside was hurt. Fire is under control firefighters putting out hot spots now. pic.twitter.com/kDFKEQ62QO — Tatevik Aprikyan (@TatevikAprikyan) March 21, 2019

Three firefighters suffered non-life threatening injuries, and seven units of nearby apartment buildings were damaged. No one living in the area was hurt.

Officials say the fire is contained by they are still working to put out hot spots.