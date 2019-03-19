Yabba Dabba Don’t: Neighbors of California ‘Flintstone house’ want to see large statues removed

HILLSBOROUGH, Calif. – Fred and Wilma never had this much trouble in the town of Bedrock.

“The Flintstone House” – as it is called because of its rocky appearance and resemblance to the cartoon abode – stands at 45 Berryessa Way in Hillsborough.

According to the Los Angeles Times, neighbors are willing to let the house stand, but they want the outdoor decor – 15-foot tall dinosaur statues, a giant “Yabba Dabba Doo” sign and more – to become a page right out of history.

Though officials in San Mateo County said most of the bizarre backyard building was done properly with permits, some of it is up for debate as neighbors complain of what is being called a “highly visible eyesore.”

Though owner Florence Fang has paid the $200 fines associated with the building violations on the $2.8 million house, it appears she has not removed any of the items in question.

Despite the conflict in the neighborhood, tourists who spot the house seem to like it, often stopping to take photos with the eye-catching, domed residence.

According to the New York Times, the Flintstone house was built in 1976 by William Nicholson.