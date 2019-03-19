Victim’s family urging driver in deadly Everett hit-and-run to come forward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EVERETT, Wash. -- Everett police are searching for a hit and run driver after a pedestrian was struck in a crosswalk and later died in the hospital from his injuries.

Family members say the victim, 56-year-old Halford Fisher, known as Hal, didn’t deserve to die like this.

“I can’t imagine the monster, whoever did this hit him, backed up, went around him and kept going,” said Martin.

According to Everett police, on Monday, March 11th around 9:20 pm, Hal Fisher was crossing the street in the crosswalk at the intersection of Evergreen Way and Airport Road when a driver in a tan SUV from the early 2000s hit him and took off.

Hal was rushed to the hospital but died four days later from his injuries.

“I just held his hand and said 'Hal I’m really sorry,'” Maya Martin explained. “He was a vibrant, wonderful person; always willing to help.”

Martin is now trying to come to grips with what happened to her brother. To make matters worse, she says while his body lay in the intersection, someone stole his debit card and other valuables.

“He was robbed,” said Martin. “Homeless people came by and took his debit card.”

According to police, the tan SUV they are searching for should have obvious front end damage. Family members say they hope whoever is responsible comes forward and does the right thing.

“I know it’s scary and I know it’s something you’re wrestling with but please contact the police,” said Maya Martin.

If you have any information that can help police in this case, call the non-emergency line at (425) 257-8450 or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS. You can also submit anonymous tips at http://www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3Tips App on your cell phone. There is a $1,000 reward for information that solves this case.

The family is now raising money to give Hal a proper burial, if you’d like to donate click here.