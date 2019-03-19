‘This is where I feel the happiest’: Hot yoga studio builds bonds in Arlington

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARLINGTON, Wash., -- Neighbors in the Arlington community find refuge inside the walls of the YourRHot Yoga studio.

Students range in body types and athletic ability from a Seattle firefighter who’s recovering from injury to a breast cancer survivor who’s keeping her mind and body strong.

Owner Brandy Wilson explains that this isn’t like other workouts.

“It literally is a moving meditation when you’re practicing yoga and you’re able to just turn your mind off and connect with your body and your breathing.”

The practice helps both the emotional and physical self. Firefighter Mike Camlin raves about what yoga does for the mind, body and soul. Cami Green is now an instructor but the single mom was first introduced to yoga after being diagnosed with cancer.

“When I come into the studio, when I walk in the door, this is where I feel the happiest when I’m not at home with my kids,” says Green.

Wilson further explains, “And it’s all love. There’s really no other way to describe it.”

The yoga studio is more than just poses and planks. It’s a priceless support group for all who enter. Students draw strength from their classmates. They also use it as a way to find balance between everyday pressures and staying mindful.

Regardless of which body type, shape or size enters her study, owner Brandy Wilson has one mission:

“I hope we brought to the community is a place for people to come to heal, to find connection, to leave here better than when they walk in the doors. Feeling better, liking themselves, and just feeling that sense of hope and inspiration to want to get better at just being the human being that they are."