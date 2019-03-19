Temps near 80 degrees in Seattle on last day of winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE -- The last day of the winter 2018/2019 season was the warmest winter day on record, with temperatures in Seattle reaching 79 degrees Tuesday afternoon.

The National Weather Service also says it was warmest March day on record. The second warmest on record in Seattle was 78 degrees on March 29, 2004.

And WHAM-O.... it is now the hottest March day on record!! #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/KvT5aJgipe — Walter Kelley (@Walter_Kelley) March 19, 2019

Wednesday will be very nice with many into the 70s again. Spring arrives at 2:58 p.m. We should set some more records again Wednesday, and that would make the fourth day in a row with record highs for parts of Western Washington.

Wednesday, clouds work their way north along the coast. They'll push inland overnight into Thursday through the Strait of Juan de Fuca and Chehalis Gap. Cooler for Thursday, but still in the 60s.

*Warmest March Day on Record* Observed temperature of 79° in Seattle makes today the warmest March day on record since 1894 (includes both Sea-Tac and Federal Building data). Previous record was 78° on March 29, 2004. #WAwx — NWS Seattle (@NWSSeattle) March 19, 2019

Cooler for Thursday, but still in the 60s. Raindrops return late Friday and some showers for the weekend. Every day of the 7 day outlook has temps above the normal of 54 for this part of March.

This weather pattern means some tough going the next few days if you've got sensitivity to tree pollen. After a below normal February-- this warm spell is sending the trees into overdrive. The dividing line between 'high' and 'very high' for tree pollen is 600 parts per million.

Yesterday's air sample at the NW Allergy and Asthma Center in the Northgate neighborhood was at 944-- so let's say 'crazy high'. Relief comes in the form of rain arriving by the weekend to drop those pollen levels a bit.