Seattle Police: Man shot after firing at officers in Capitol Hill

Seeing @SeattlePD activity on Melrose Ave between Olive Way & Pine St blocking all NB & SB lanes. Use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/pfvMVJlNBK — SDOT Traffic (@SDOTtraffic) March 20, 2019

SEATTLE — The Seattle Police Department says a man was shot and injured after opening fire on officers Tuesday evening in the Capitol Hill neighborhood.

It happened at about 9:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Melrose Avenue. A Seattle Police spokesperson says that authorities received a report of a suicidal man who was armed with a handgun.

When officers arrived in the area, they saw an armed man in the street. They say the man fired at them, but no officers were injured.

Police say the officers returned fire and the man was hit. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Officers blocking off intersection at Melrose. SPD: “Force Investigation detectives have responded to an officer-involved shooting in the 1600 block of Melrose. No officers are injured. Please expect traffic disruption in the immediate area as the investigation proceeds.” pic.twitter.com/8SiPI0eD2I — Tatevik Aprikyan (@TatevikAprikyan) March 20, 2019

Melrose is blocked off in the area while officials investigate. Police said to expect traffic delays.