Mariners home opener will feature performances by Macklemore, Mike McCready

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners open the 2019 season at T-Mobile Park on Thursday, March 28, against the Boston Red Sox.

Here's a look at opening day activities:

Pre-Game Festivities

The Mariners 2019 Opening Day events get started at 1 p.m. with a ceremony outside the Left Field Gate. Mariners Chairman John Stanton and T-Mobile executives will celebrate the Mariners new partnership with T-Mobile at a special ribbon cutting ceremony. Mariners broadcaster Rick Rizzs and the Moose will join the fun to lead the crowd in Take Me Out to the Ballgame and help countdown to open the gates.

All gates will open at 1:10 p.m. and all fans will receive a commemorative pin, courtesy of T-Mobile. A Mariners 2019 schedule magnet, courtesy of CHI Franciscan, will be handed out to all fans as they exit the ballpark after the game.

Macklemore in The ‘Pen

Pregame festivities get started at 3:30 p.m. with a 10-minute live performance by Macklemore in The ‘Pen, powered by T-Mobile. Macklemore’s set will be shown live inside the ballpark on MarinersVision.

National Anthem

Mike McCready, lead guitarist for Seattle rock band Pearl Jam, will perform the National Anthem.

Ceremonial First Pitch

The Mariners will pay tribute to the best right-handed hitter of his era, Edgar Martinez, with the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Edgar takes his rightful place among the greats of the game when he is inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in July.

Ceremonial First Run Around the Bases

A beloved Mariners Opening Day tradition continues this year with the ceremonial first run around the bases by a Make-A-Wish child. Ten year old Dakota Butteris of Bothell, who is undergoing treatment for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, will be the first person to “touch them all” at T-Mobile Park on Opening Day.

ESPN TV

The Mariners vs. Red Sox game will be carried exclusively on ESPN as the finale of the network’s MLB Opening Day triple-header. The broadcast is scheduled to start at 4:00 p.m. (subject to conclusion of the prior game; Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks, which starts at 1:00 p.m. PDT).

710 ESPN Radio

The game will be available in the Pacific Northwest on 710 ESPN and the Mariners Radio Network.

Security Screening, Mobile Tickets and More

Fans are encouraged to arrive at the ballpark early to pass through security screening. Bags are restricted to 16” x 16” x 8” in size. Once inside the gates, there is no re-entry allowed.

Beginning this season, fans will enter T-Mobile Park with their tickets on their mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app. The mobile experience allows users to manage their tickets for entry or transfer to another user. Fans are encouraged to retrieve their tickets or save them in their wallet before arriving at the gate to speed up entry.

T-Mobile Customer Entry

T-Mobile customers have a dedicated ballpark entry next to The ‘Pen Gate, located on Royal Brougham between the Left Field and Center Field Gates. Ticketed customers have only to present their mobile phones with their tickets to validate T-Mobile as their carrier.

CLEAR Lanes

Three CLEAR Lanes will be open on all game days (Home Plate, Left Field and Center Field Gates) to expedite entry for registered members. Sign up is free and available online or at the ballpark.