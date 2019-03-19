Georgia Mejia: Domestic violence, theft suspect wanted by several law enforcement agencies

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating Georgia A. Mejia.

She is a convicted felon who has outstanding warrants for identity theft as well as Escape Community Custody from the Department of Corrections. She is also wanted by Yelm Police for Theft 3rd degree and by Lacey Police for Theft 3rd degree. Additionally, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for her for a No-Contact Order Violation-Domestic Violence.

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Det. Mike Grant has been investigating Mejia since last year and charges have now been filed. She is accused of stealing the identity of a Kitsap County woman and then using it to take thousands of dollars from her bank account and applying for credit in her name.

Mejia is 59 years old, approximately 5’8″ tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and brown or grey-colored hair.

Mejia is likely still in possession of the victim’s driver’s license and has been known to use other names in the past. We are not releasing the victim’s name in order to protect her from further abuse.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to Mejia’s arrest. If you know where deputies can find her, submit an anonymous tip at www.P3Tips.com or by downloading the P3 Tips App to your phone for free. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

“The Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office is grateful to the entire Washington’s Most Wanted community for their assistance on past cases and is looking forward to another successful resolution,” said Det. Grant.