Kittitas Co. deputy killed, Kittitas officer injured in shooting

Posted 9:26 PM, March 19, 2019, by , Updated at 10:30PM, March 19, 2019

KITTITAS, Wash. — A Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed and a Kittitas Police Officer was injured Tuesday in a shooting after a police chase.

It happened at about 7:42 p.m. when officials say deputies tried to stop a vehicle in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County.

The sheriff’s office says in a release that the suspect fled.  The chase ended along Pierce Street in the city of Kittitas, where the suspect allegedly fired at officers.

A deputy was shot and killed and a Kititas officer was airlifted to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The suspect was also shot and was hospitalized.

The names of the officers have not been released.

A police presence could still be seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of N. Pierce Street and Patrick Avenue.

