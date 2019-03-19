Kittitas Co. deputy killed, Kittitas officer injured in shooting

KITTITAS, Wash. — A Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed and a Kittitas Police Officer was injured Tuesday in a shooting after a police chase.
It happened at about 7:42 p.m. when officials say deputies tried to stop a vehicle in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County.
The sheriff’s office says in a release that the suspect fled. The chase ended along Pierce Street in the city of Kittitas, where the suspect allegedly fired at officers.
A deputy was shot and killed and a Kititas officer was airlifted to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a release.
The suspect was also shot and was hospitalized.
The names of the officers have not been released.
A police presence could still be seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of N. Pierce Street and Patrick Avenue.
