Kittitas Co. deputy killed, Kittitas officer injured in shooting

KITTITAS, Wash. — A Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office deputy was killed and a Kittitas Police Officer was injured Tuesday in a shooting after a police chase.

It happened at about 7:42 p.m. when officials say deputies tried to stop a vehicle in the Badger Pocket area of Kittitas County.

The sheriff’s office says in a release that the suspect fled. The chase ended along Pierce Street in the city of Kittitas, where the suspect allegedly fired at officers.

A deputy was shot and killed and a Kititas officer was airlifted to a hospital, the sheriff’s office said in a release.

The suspect was also shot and was hospitalized.

The names of the officers have not been released.

A police presence could still be seen at 10 p.m. Tuesday in the area of N. Pierce Street and Patrick Avenue.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are on scene of an officer involved shooting in the city of Kittitas. There are no suspects on the loose at this time. More information will be provided as it becomes available. — Kittitas County S.O. (@KCSheriffOffice) March 20, 2019