Arlington mom turns kids fundraiser into successful family business

ARLINGTON, Wash. - Being a parent is expensive, so when one Arlington mom was faced with two daughters wanting to join cheerleading, she came up with a clever way to raise money. Little did she know that it’d turn into a family owned and operated business.

Lauren Hammond runs The Hammond Bread Company from her home. After a successful fundraiser for close friends and family, she applied for a cottage license. But running a business is a lot for one person. Luckily, Hammond has the help of her 17-year-old son, Issac.

“He’s my right hand man. We do baking together. He can do all the things. He knows all the recipes. I can be gone and he can be baking,” says Hammond.

While building their family business, the two also build their bond.

“I also get to know her better and I get to hang out with more because we do this together, and I think that’s cool," Issac explains.

Lauren and her husband, Trevor, moved to Arlington planning to stay just long enough to save for a home closer to Seattle. When Lauren battled cancer, the Arlington community rallied behind their family without hesitation.

“It took its toll on Trevor and of course on me and my kids. It’s kinda cool though, they don’t remember it as being a hard time. They remember it as being a ‘we get to play with our friends and eat yummy food’ time,” Lauren says, reflecting on that time.

Now she’s a survivor, and today, Lauren and Issac prepare their deliveries. Bread, cinnamon rolls, and cookies are baked in their home, packaged with love, and personally delivered. While she can be described as many things including an entrepreneur and a valued community member, Lauren’s greatest role is that of mom.