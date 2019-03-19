× 2.9-magnitude earthquake hits Snohomish County

BRYANT, Wash. — A small earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near Bryant in Snohomish County.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake measured a 2.9 magnitude and struck about five-and-a-half miles northeast of Bryant.

Residents in Arlington Heights told Q13 they felt the earthquake, but there are no reports of damage in the area. It’s the only quake reported in Washington over the past 24 hours.

According to the USGS, 2.5-magnitude or higher earthquakes typically can be felt, but damage to buildings isn’t common unless the earthquake is stronger than a 5.5-magnitude quake.