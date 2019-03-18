WSP bump stock buyback continues Monday, returns March 24-25

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TACOMA, Wash. -- Washington State Patrol's bump stock buy back program continues today (Monday) and returns later this month.

The buyback allows residents to sell their bump stocks to WSP for $150 -- before the new federal law takes effect March 26.

Bump stocks turn semi-automatic weapons into nearly fully automatics.

After March 26, if you're caught with bump stocks, you'll face the same penalty for having a machine gun.

There's still time to turn them in for money back: You can go to any WSP office until 4 p.m. March 18, and then again on March 24-25.

At Sunday's buyback in Tacoma, roughly 80 bump stocks were traded for $150 vouchers. There's a limit of five bump stocks per person for the buyback program.