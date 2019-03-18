The most “poopular” compost in the Pacific Northwest to be awarded to lottery winners

Posted 6:07 AM, March 18, 2019, by , Updated at 06:20AM, March 18, 2019

SEATTLE — Here’s the scoop (pun intended.) The most exotic compost available in the Pacific Northwest comes from Woodland Park Zoo. Zoo Doo is a fully composted blend of select animal manures mixed with straw, grass, leaves and wood chips from around the grounds of the zoo.

As a conservation organization, Woodland Park Zoo is committed to turning animal waste into a valuable resource.

Composting saves the zoo nearly $90,000 each year in disposal costs. It also saves water and reduces the need for fertilizers and pesticides. About 625 tons of animal waste are composted each year from non-primate, plant-eating, animals like giraffes, rhinos and zebras. Fecal Fest is held annually and invites local gardeners to enter a bid to purchase this highly coveted Zoo Doo that officials claim is perfect for growing vegetables and annuals.

Entries are accepted online through March 18th with pick-up dates scheduled for March 30 – April 7, 2019.

Have questions about Zoo Doo? Visit the Woodland Park Zoo website or call the Poop Hotline (yes, that’s what they call it) at 206-625-7667.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.