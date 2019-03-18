× The most “poopular” compost in the Pacific Northwest to be awarded to lottery winners

SEATTLE — Here’s the scoop (pun intended.) The most exotic compost available in the Pacific Northwest comes from Woodland Park Zoo. Zoo Doo is a fully composted blend of select animal manures mixed with straw, grass, leaves and wood chips from around the grounds of the zoo.

As a conservation organization, Woodland Park Zoo is committed to turning animal waste into a valuable resource.

Composting saves the zoo nearly $90,000 each year in disposal costs. It also saves water and reduces the need for fertilizers and pesticides. About 625 tons of animal waste are composted each year from non-primate, plant-eating, animals like giraffes, rhinos and zebras. Fecal Fest is held annually and invites local gardeners to enter a bid to purchase this highly coveted Zoo Doo that officials claim is perfect for growing vegetables and annuals.

Entries are accepted online through March 18th with pick-up dates scheduled for March 30 – April 7, 2019.

Have questions about Zoo Doo? Visit the Woodland Park Zoo website or call the Poop Hotline (yes, that’s what they call it) at 206-625-7667.

Ellen Tailor features community inspiring events and causes every weekday morning on Q13 NEWS and online 24/7. To share your event, email Ellen@q13fox.com and go behind-the-scenes with her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.