That’s a record! Seattle hits 74 degrees Monday afternoon

SEATTLE -- It's a record!

Seattle reached 72 degrees at 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service, breaking the following NWS records:

The warmest winter day on record

The earliest in the calendar year that we've ever been this warm

the third warmest march day on record.

To put it in perspective, the NWS says today is 42 degrees warmer than our high temp on Feb. 4.

Sizzling highs continue for Tuesday -- and this day might also break records. We’re forecasting near 72 degrees with the current record at Sea-Tac Airport standing at only 63 set back in 1951. Lots of blue skies for the Northwest as high pressure continues to drive our weather. All systems will be held off in the middle of the Pacific keeping us nice and dry.

Wednesday, the first official day of spring, delivers spectacular sunshine for all. Temps will drop a couple degrees and fall back into the upper 60s . Lows will sit around 45, but could be a little cooler for others to the south.

A sweet forecast for sure! Our wild warmth continues today, Tuesday and Wednesday (1st official day of spring). Cooling down a bit Thursday-Weekend. #Q13Fox pic.twitter.com/ZEMsqJYQWu — Erin Mayovsky (@ErinMayovsky) March 18, 2019

Thursday, a few clouds to sneak into the region for partly cloudy skies with temps in the low 60s. Overnight we could see a few sprinkles make their way back into our forecast zone.

Friday look for mostly cloudy conditions with highs falling off even more landing in the upper 50s, but that’s still above the average seasonal high of 54 for this time of year.

Saturday & Sunday, mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows near 40.

Don’t forget pollen counts will be high this week, as the trees go crazy with all this sunshine.