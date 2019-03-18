× Several injured in Covington crash involving school bus

COVINGTON, Wash. — Authorities say at least two people were critically injured and some children have minor injuries after a crash involving a school bus and another vehicle in Covington.

A King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said Monday afternoon that the two vehicles collided in the area of Covington Way and 165th Place SE.

The sheriff’s office says two people in an SUV were taken to a hospital. The sheriff’s office says three other people in the other vehicle fled after the crash but were captured. Two of those people were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The kids on the bus also had minor injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

It wasn’t clear what led up to the crash.

Authorities are investigating.

Vehicle collision In Covington 165 PL/ Covington way. 2 vehicles and school bus involved. Kids on bus have minor injuries, 1 vehicle at least two patients critical. The other vehicle 3 people fled but were captured. Road will be closed for investigation. I’m in route to the scene — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) March 18, 2019