One dead after apartment fire in Seattle

SEATTLE -- A man has died in an apartment fire in Seattle that damaged multiple units.

According to the Seattle Fire Department, the blaze broke out overnight in the 1400 block of Yesler Way, near the city's International District.

The fire was under control quickly, but firefighters found a body in the apartment where the fire started.

A neighbor told Q13 that the fire alarm woke him up. When he walked into the hallway, it was covered in so much smoke he couldn't see his neighbor's door. The neighbor said he believes the victim is a young man.

No word yet on what caused the fire. Investigators said they will release more information when it becomes available.