More record highs as we sail into Spring

SEATTLE -- More record high temperatures are expected for western Washington as we near the start of Spring.

Tuesday is the last day of Winter 18/19’ and we will set record highs with many into the 70s.

Wednesday will be very nice with many into the 70s again. Spring arrives at 2:58pm.

We should set some more records again Wednesday, and that would make the fourth day in a row with record highs for parts of Western Washington.

Strange if you think about it since Winter was so harsh with all of that February Snow!

Thursday will be pleasant but it just won’t be as warm. Friday has a few rain showers with highs back into the upper 50s.

Saturday will be similar with a few passing showers but it won’t rain all day. Sunday looks dry.