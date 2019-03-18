Child hit by car, seriously injured in White Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITE CENTER, Wash. -- A 12-year-old child was hospitalized with serious injuries Monday after being hit by a car in White Center.

The crash happened at about 7:45 p.m. at 16th Avenue and SW 110th Street.

Officials say the crash area is expected to be closed for several hours while police continue to investigate.

A King County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said the driver of the vehicle that hit the child remained at the scene after the crash and is cooperating with authorities.

This is a developing story and will be updated