EVERETT- One person is dead following a two car crash early Saturday morning.

The crash happened on the 10800 block of Evergreen Way, after two vehicles hit each other head-on.

Police have Northbound lanes closed on 112th Street Southwest and one Southbound lane open.

Detectives will be investigating the crash for several more hours. Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

