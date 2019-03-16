× Meet Red! #WhyNotMePets

Red is an energetic and healthy 9-year-old dog.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Red get adopted.

You can meet him through the rescue, Save-A-Mutt.

“He is loving,” said Elizabeth Woche, who is the co-director of Save-A-Mutt. “He is tenderhearted. He is very energetic and active. He needs a home that is ready to take him for training and keep him busy. He loves to run, hike, jog and just likes to stay busy.”

Red loves to play and keep his energy going, but one of his favorite spots is on the couch.

His energy level made it hard for his previous owner to train him as a service dog.

“A lot of people don’t want to or have the time to commit,” said Woche. He’s going to need a family willing to commit to him for patience and understanding and get him where he needs to be. He wants to be that dog for somebody. He’s got a heart of gold.”

Save-A-Mutt is making sure training for Red is a priority.

“One thing with Red is that we’re requiring a $100 training deposit. Upon completion of a training course, it will be refunded, but we are requiring that any adopter be willing to take him to training.”

Red gets along great with people and would love a family that has kids.

If you are interested in adopting Red, submit an application at Save-A-Mutt’s website.