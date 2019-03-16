DUI patrols beefed up over the St. Patrick’s Day weekend

SEATTLE – It’s St. Patrick’s Day weekend and law enforcement across the sound want to make sure you stay safe.

In Pierce, Snohomish, and King Counties, law enforcement is out in full swing this weekend with extra patrols. Their goal is to get drunk drivers off the road and prevent celebrations from turning into tragedies.

Washington State Patrols says last St. Patrick's Day weekend, they arrested more than 50 drivers for impairment in King County.

It's not just law enforcement keeping an extra eye out this weekend.

In Belltown, restaurants also want to make sure you get home safe. Edgard Carbajal, manager of Wasabi restaurant, says his staff will be careful of what they serve, how much they serve, checking for identification, and asking people if they will be driving. His main focus is the safety of his guests.

Carbajal also mentioned he'll even call Lyft's and Ubers for his patrons if they need them.

Law enforcement all around the region says enjoy the holiday weekend, but to get home safe.